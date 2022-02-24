FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Farmers seeking to grow or develop their business can apply for financing through Frederick County’s award-winning Agriculture Innovation Grants Program.

County Executive Jan Gardner created the Agriculture Innovation Grants Program in 2021.

The county says she submitted an additional $500,000 in one-time federal cash to the award program this year.

Applications are open from March 1 to March 31, 2022.

“I am pleased to make record funding available this year to help our farmers recover and diversify,” Executive Gardner said. “My administration has worked hard and taken bold action in order to leave a legacy of agriculture for future generations. Thanks to our Agriculture Innovation Grants, farmers are able to grow their operations and create new jobs, which helps the industry stay economically viable – a win-win for Frederick County’s economy.”

Agriculture Innovation Grants of $5,000 or more are given twice a year to crop and animal farmers

The county says that residents can use the funds to research, develop and more.