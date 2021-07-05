Frederick County officials provides residents with an update on their vaccination effort

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland Frederick County officials are continuing their vaccination effort.

The county reported 56% of the population has been fully vaccinated, but officials are working to increase that number. Governor Hogan announced that Maryland has moved out of a state of emergency, however, experts say people should still get vaccinated.

The Frederick County Health Department is reminding residents that clinics are operating throughout the county, although it’s best to make an appointment, walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows.

There are also transportation options for those who need assistance and free childcare option to help parents and caregivers get vaccinated.

“There’s groups that haven’t been vaccinated because there are still some fears and concerns, so talk to people about it, especially if you’ve been vaccinated, so others can be encouraged. Vaccines work, We see the evidence. So please get vaccinated,” said Shawn Dennison, Public Affairs Officer, COVID Division Frederick County Health Department.

In a press release, county officials provided answers to some frequently asked questions such as:

o Q: Will the COVID-19 vaccines protect me against the new Delta variant that has shown up in Maryland?

Experts say all of the COVID-19 vaccines offer protection from the emerging variants, but studies are ongoing to determine the best ways to maintain protection against COVID-19 illness.

o Q: Do fully vaccinated people need to get tested if exposed to COVID-19?

Health experts say the risk of a fully vaccinated individual getting COVID-19 is low, however, if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms it’s encouraged to seek medical attention.