Frederick County offers a free program to help residents land a job in Biotech

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A new program is making its way to Frederick County, it is called the Biotech Boot Camp training program.

According to the county, It is designed to help jobseekers gain the fundamental skills necessary to enter Frederick`s growing biotech industry.

Any resident with any level of experience can apply to attend the program. If accepted residents will receive knowledge and enhanced skills to help them land a job in the biotech field.

It is a free program that will be led by leaders who want to educate and inspire residents to become a part of the growing field.

If applicants successfully complete the course, residents are guaranteed an interview with local bioscience and biotech companies.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 7, 2021

Apply here: Bio Tech Boot Camp Participant Application (jotform.com)