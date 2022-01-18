Following terrorist attack, Frederick County Muslim Council prepares to take in refugees, asks community for support

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Three innocent civilians were killed during a terrorist attack that happened in Abu Dhabi on Monday. According to the White House, the Houthis claimed responsibility for this attack.

In Maryland, the Frederick County Muslim Council says they are saddened by these attacks and are preparing to take in refugees.

They ask the community to show support by steering away from negative stereotyping and understand that here locally, the Muslim community has a goal to spread love and not hate, and they hope to demolish the stigma of their community through engagement.

“We hope these recent events do not cause residents to look down on the Muslim community. We hope instead of being discriminated against, residents will engage with us and stray away from stereotyping. We would like to build stronger community relations and build a better world,” said Syed Haque, President of the Frederick County Muslim Council.

“The United States strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, which killed three innocent civilians. The Houthis have claimed responsibility for this attack, and we will work with the UAE and international partners to hold them accountable. Our commitment to the security of the UAE is unwavering and we stand beside our Emirati partners against all threats to their territory,” the White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated.