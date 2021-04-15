Frederick County moves to state pre-registration system for COVID-19 vaccinations

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Health Department announced a new and easier way for residents to pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccinations. Your wait in line will be much shorter.

This change will allow people to go to one website to sign up for an appointment from the Frederick County Health Department and other vaccine sites that are state-operated or state-supported. Frederick County Health Department also says as they are continuing to work on vaccinating hard-to-reach communities.

Rissah Watkins with FCHD said, “We are working on having community vaccination clinics throughout our county. We want it to be as easy as possible because we want everyone in the community to have the opportunity to be vaccinated. So more on that, we are working on getting things scheduled throughout the county, and we will try to make this as accessible as we can to everyone.”

FCHD will continue sending appointment invitations to individuals who previously completed the Frederick County Vaccine Interest Form until everyone on that list has been offered an appointment.

To pre-register, click here.