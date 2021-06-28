Frederick County mother pushes for change after her son was called racial slurs

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After a Frederick County public school student was called a racial slur during a lacrosse game, parents are asking for policy change.

State Delegate Tarolyn Thrasher (District 3-A) — who is also the parent of an FCPS student-athlete — is asking Frederick County public school to update their policies regarding hate speech.

Thrasher’s son was playing in his lacrosse game when an opponent from Catoctin High School called him the N-word.

Thrasher’s son’s teammates got a whim of what happened and quickly told the coach, soon after, the game was stopped by administrators in support of Thrasher’s son. The state delegate still believes more needs to be done when it comes to hate speech.

“Is the kid going to apologize? Are the coaches going to apologize? What happens to the team afterwards? These are things we need to pay attention to moving forward in our school system,” said Thrasher.

Although FCPS can not discuss student investigations or their outcomes, they said are working to better the environment and continuing to investigate the matter.

“We do not support this behavior and we are looking into this incident. Everything will be handled accordingly,” said FCPS spokesperson Brandon Oland.

Thrasher says in life incidents like this will happen, but it is important to always stand up for yourself. She hopes FCPS will create new ways to have racial conversations and hold people accountable for their words and actions.