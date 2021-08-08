Frederick County MD Sheriff’s Office warns drivers about police impersonator

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland is warning residents of a police impersonator who has been seen around the county.

Police say a driver with a brown or bronze 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with heavily tinted windows is driving around the county with emergency lights as well as a siren and light controller on the car.

Photo courtesy of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The vehicle also has a partition between the front and back seats like a prisoner partition and a mounted police laptop and scanner inside of the car.

Photo courtesy of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to always ask for identification from the officer pulling you over and if you have any interaction with this impersonator to contact their office at 301-600-1046 or call 9-1-1.