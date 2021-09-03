Frederick County, MD seeks community response on post-storm assessment survey

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Counties are picking up the pieces following the storms caused by Hurricane Ida. And in Maryland, Frederick County is asking for the community’s help in assessing the damage.

The “Post-Storm Assessment Survey” released by the Frederick County Division of Emergency Management is a way for residents and business owners to easily report losses caused by the rain and flooding.

Survey responses will help to paint a picture for the county of which areas were the hardest hit by the storm, and where the focus should be placed for future damage mitigation efforts.

The data will also be submitted to the state and will help decide if the county qualifies for financial assistance. At this time, the Division of Emergency Management hasn’t found enough evidence of damage for residents to receive reimbursement.

“We did not see — based off the windshield assessments — too much damage in our county other than debris, flooding of streams and rivers, and flooding of roadways,” said Anthony Rosano, deputy director of the Division of Emergency Management. “So as of right now, we don’t initially think that we’re going to meet that threshold for the county.”

Residents of the county can potentially help to change this by turning in their damage reports. Survey responses are due by Sept. 10.

Officials also encourage everyone to avoid floodwaters and to forego water-based activities in the area over the weekend — due to unknown debris and possible contamination.