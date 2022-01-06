Frederick County Maryland remains in high transmission

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County is one of the most vaccinated areas for COVID-19.

However, despite the high vaccination rate, health experts say the county still experiences a high number of COVID-19 cases.

In the past week the Frederick County Health Department reported over 4,000 new cases of COVID-19. Frederick Health Hospital confirmed 105 COVID-19 patients – 92 in acute care, and 13 in the Intensive Care Unit, and as of Jan. 4, there have been four deaths due to the virus.

“We just want to remind everyone that it takes multiple layers of protection in order to protect our whole community. So any one layer is not sufficient and is not perfect, so that’s why we need to have a variety of layers. Do as many of them as we can as consistently as possible,” said Rissah Watkins, MPH, CPH, Director of Planning, Assessment and Communication, Frederick County Health Department.

CDC Transmission Level for Frederick County, MD: High

1.6.2022 – 7 day positivity rate for Frederick, MD: 32.48%