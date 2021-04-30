Frederick County Maryland Division of Parks and Recreation updated its mask policy

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County’s Division of Parks and Recreation updated its outdoor mask policy.

This update will allow for small groups to meet at parks, picnic shelters, and watch sporting events without masks. Face coverings are now only required for gatherings of 50 or more people as well as in bleachers or stadium seating.

While the county hopes this will encourage people to get outside and enjoy their beautiful parks more, they still emphasize the need for it to be done in a controlled and responsible manner.

Jeremy Kortright, Director of Frederick County Parks and Recreation, said, “Physical distancing at athletic events regardless of masks is still an integral part of our policy, and it should be followed, unless you’re participating in active recreation on the field, or if you’re biking or hiking in the park, or if you’re you know taking a stroll with your family.”