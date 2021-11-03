Frederick County Maryland COVID-19 transmission rate remains high

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced Maryland’s COVID-19 health metrics continue to decline across the board, but that’s not the case for Frederick County, Maryland. Health officials say the transmission rate still remains high in the area, with a positivity rate of over 4%.

According to the Frederick county health department, in the past week, five deaths were confirmed due to COVID-19, and unfortunately, experts say new cases continue to trend upward. In the last seven days, the county confirmed over 250 new COVID-19 cases, and experts announced twenty residents are in intensive care units.

As of 11.1.2021, Frederick Health Hospital had 26 COVID patients. 20 are in acute care, and 6 are in the ICU.

COVID deaths over the past week at Frederick Health Hospital:

10.27.2021 – 1 reported death

10.28.2021 – 0 reported deaths

10.29.2021 – 0 reported deaths

10.30.2021– 0 reported deaths

10.31.2021 – 0 reported deaths

11.1.2021 – 0 reported death

11.2.2021 – 4 reported deaths

COVID-19 cases in Frederick County

10.27.2021 – 32

10.28.2021 – 52

10.29.2021 – 45

10.30.2021 – 46

10.31.2021 – 33

11.1.2021 – 23

11.2.2021 – 48

The 7-day positivity rate as of Tuesday was 4.75%.