Frederick County Maryland confirmed over 50 new cases in the past week

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland Frederick County Health officials have reported the county’s level of community transmission has increased from Substantial to High.

In the past week, Frederick County has confirmed 272 new COVID-19 cases, with 13 patients hospitalized and two in the intensive care unit.

The Frederick County Health Department has also confirmed one death due to COVID-19 in the past week. Health officials are urging residents to wear a mask and get vaccinated.

“The vaccines work, we see the evidence so please get vaccinated, we’re gonna make it as simple as possible for you,” Shawn Dennison, Public Affairs Officer, COVID Division Frederick County Health Department.

Frederick County Health Department has clinics in a variety of locations throughout the county. This list can be found here.