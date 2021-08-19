Frederick County Maryland administering third COVID-19 dose

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland Frederick County is now administering the third COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals, however, Some residents took to Facebook with vaccine concerns and questions. WDVM spoke to the Frederick County Health Department for answers.

According to the Frederick County Health Department, the definition for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are people who’ve been recipients of organ or stem cell transplants, people with advanced or untreated HIV infection, people who are in active treatment for cancer, and people who are taking medications that are known to weaken the immune system.

The third COVID-19 shot has brought many questions to community members the main one being, why push for boosters if the two-dose vaccines are still protective against the virus? Experts say they want to stay a step ahead of the virus and act early, especially now that the delta variant is circling, but residents also have questions about reactions. They want to know if they will experience nausea and headaches they endured when they took their first dose.

The FCHD says right now there is not enough evidence to predict if people will experience reactions. Experts are still analyzing this data.

Some people also want to know if other medical conditions will qualify them to receive the booster shot now.

Rissah J. Watkins, MPH, CPH, Director of Planning, Assessment, and Communication for Frederick County Health Department stated:

“Right now, the CDC and FDA have given us a really specific list of what they would consider being someone who is moderately or severely immunocompromised, but any type of medical question like that is really best directed to your health care provider. They should be able to advise you better and come up with a plan regarding the third vaccine.”

Experts say depending on FDA approval Americans will be able to get a booster shot eight months after being fully vaccinated, however, those who receive the Johnson vaccine are told to wait.

Health officials say the booster shots are being advised for the mRNA vaccines only.

Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to receive booster information at a later date.