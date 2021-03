ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) -- Leaders across the nation have joined in solidarity to condemn hate against Asian-Americans. On Friday, a resolution was passed to combat harassment and acts of violence against Asian Americans in Montgomery County.

An Asian American and Pacific Islander unity event was held in the wake of the tragic shooting that left 8 people dead in Atlanta. Many Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have expressed concern about their safety because of xenophobic rhetoric associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.