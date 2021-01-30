Frederick County maintains 10 p.m. restaurant and bar restrictions

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Frederick County announced Friday they won’t be lifting their 10 p.m. restrictions on bars and restaurants following Governor Hogan’s emergency order.

County Executive Jan Gardner announced Friday their covid-19 positivity rate is above the statewide average.

In Gardner’s Thursday briefing, she said hospitalization rates in Frederick county are currently 150% higher than what they experienced last spring.

“As of [Thursday] morning, we had 60 covid patients at Frederick Health Hospital,” Gardner said. “… So this statistic is still very concerning. I will feel a little bit better when it gets down below 20, ok? And we’re far from that right now.”

Gardner said the restriction will be in place for at least another two weeks, then they will reevaluate.