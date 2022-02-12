Frederick County lifts mask mandate after drop in COVID-19 cases

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The COVID-19 cases rate in Frederick County has finally fallen below 20 per one 100,000 residents.

Due to the recent decline of COVID cases in the county, the Frederick County Board Health has decided to lift the mask regulation today.

All residents are still encouraged to continue to do what they can to reduce the spread of the virus and keep numbers low.

CDC recommends that masks be worn indoors in public by everyone two years and older (including people up to date on vaccinations) in areas of substantial or high community transmission.

Frederick County remains in high transmission at this time.