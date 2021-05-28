Frederick County libraries are set to reopen

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County residents can soon enjoy the library again. Libraries are set to reopen on June 1, 2021.

All branches of Frederick County Public Libraries will open at 30 percent capacity, with expanded hours.

Libraries will also be going fine-free beginning June 15. Customers will not have to worry about overdue items or any existing fines they may have.

Staff want to remind the public that masks are required for anyone five and up and social distancing is encouraged.

“Research has shown that fear of fines keeps many from ever entering the library, and we’re pleased that this change comes as we open our doors and welcome the entire community back,” said James Kelly, director of Frederick County Libraries.

For residents who don’t feel comfortable using the library in-person, curbside services will still be offered at all branches for contactless pickup.