Frederick County launches new food distribution map

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Organizations in Frederick County came together to create a new food resource map to help members of the community in need to easily find food distribution sites.

Many families are experiencing food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and this new resource is an easy to use online tool with more than 80 food distribution sites.

This map shows everything from traditional food distribution sites, to pop-ups, to the meals that come from Frederick County Public Schools.

It also will let you know of any requirements, paperwork, and the sites’ hours. To visit the distribution map, click here.