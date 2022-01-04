Frederick County launches “LEAD” program

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Health Department announced the launch of a new Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program within the City of Frederick.

This program will allow people to be diverted from the criminal justice system and placed in long-term harm reduction street-based peer case management programs. The program called “LEAD” will be used as a tool for cops to help intervene and help people in need through community response.

“Our agency partners include Frederick Police Department, Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, The City of Frederick and Office of the Mayor, Frederick County Office of the Public Defender and the Frederick County Division of Parole and Probation,” a press release from the health department said.

“Our officers are routinely called upon to deal with non-violent low-level offenses committed by individuals struggling with issues such as addiction, homelessness, and behavioral health problems. Arresting and prosecuting these people has proven time after time to be an ineffective way of deterring criminal activity and does nothing to help these individuals get their lives back on track. LEAD is not a free pass but rather provides an alternative solution to the criminal justice system in these cases. The goal of LEAD is to address the underlying cause of the problem, which will ultimately result in better outcomes for the individual, the police, and the community as a whole,” said Chief Jason Lando with the Frederick Police Department.

For any questions about LEAD, contact LEAD Program Manager Jessica Ellis at 301-600-1702.