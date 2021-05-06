Frederick County launches a new diabetes initiative

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — During the pandemic, many people have turned to food for comfort, and although tasty treats can be hard to resist, it’s important to be mindful of eating all those sugary snacks, because diabetes is still a huge factor and it is on the rise.

According to the CDC, 34 million Americans have diabetes and 88 million American’s have prediabetes, and numbers are increasing.

In an effort to combat this issue, the Frederick County Health Department is creating a new diabetes initiative, that ties closely to the Maryland State Diabetes Action Plan, to reduce the incidence of diabetes, as well as obesity, which can lead to higher rates of diabetes.

The plan consists of developing group classes and individual coaching sessions at no cost to locals that have diabetes or who are at risk for it.

Frederick County Healthcare Coalition will work to support the forming of workgroups that specifically develop action plans to focus on health improvement for the county.

“As for the hospital we actually received funding from the Health Services Cost Review Commission to implement diabetes prevention and management strategies that will help support success in achieving both the statewide integrated health improvement strategy as well as the Maryland State Diabetes Action Plan,” said Heather Kirby, Chief Population Health Officer.

According to the CDC, Type two diabetes accounts for about 90 percent of all diagnosed cases, so it is crucial to take the necessary steps to properly care for yourself, in order to stay healthy.