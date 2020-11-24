Frederick County launches a campaign focused on pandemic stress

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re feeling stressed or a bit down, officials from the Frederick County Health Department want to offer you a lifeline.

COVID-19 has left a significant toll on millions of people around the world. Not only do people worry about their health, but the pandemic has exacerbated feelings of emotional distress as well. That is why the health department has created the “A Way Forward Together“ campaign.

“We know that people are experiencing increased amounts of emotional distress and that’s being manifested in many different ways,” said Deputy Director of Behavioral Health Services, Sarah Drennan. “This campaign is simply a way to let people know how to reach out for help when they might need to reach out for help and what that could look like.”

The campaign helps connect residents who are struggling with depression, excessive alcohol or drug use, domestic trauma, or thoughts of suicide, with resources.

If you need to speak with someone, you are encouraged to call 211. There are also several tips you can use to help cope with depression during this time.