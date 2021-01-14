Frederick County is ready for vaccine distribution

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Patience, patience, patience, Frederick County Executive jan Gardner is urging residents to be patient as the COVID-19 vaccines roll out.

Over the past few months, Frederick County has seen a stark and erratic increase in the number of COVID cases. As of today, the county has 68 people in the hospital with 11 in the intensive care unit, but it has seen improvements in the positivity rate, which has trended downward from eleven to nine percent.

The county executive knows distributing the vaccines is the ultimate way to win against the virus. That’s why the county has outlined a vaccination plan. According to the county, seven vaccination clinics are ready to be stood up once Maryland moves to Group 1B on the statewide priority list. All 5,800 doses received by the Frederick County Health Department to date have been allocated to people in Group 1A and will be distributed by the end of this week.

“Frederick County is ready,” Executive Gardner said. “We have a plan, and we are ready to execute it as soon as we have the vaccine.”

The County is following a statewide plan, with priority groups identified by the state Department of Health. The supply of vaccines is limited, and there is no regular delivery schedule for its arrival to each county. Currently, Maryland is vaccinating Group 1A.

Group 1A includes health care providers, emergency responders, and nursing home residents and staff.

Group 1B, includes people 75 and older, assisted living facilities, continuity of government, and those who work in education from daycare through K-12.

As additional doses are allocated to Frederick County, as many as seven vaccination clinic locations will be ramped up and opened in Frederick County. To receive updates about vaccine registration and other COVID-19 information, text “FredCoVID19” to 888777. Walk-in appointments cannot be accommodated.