Frederick County is one of the healthiest counties in Maryland

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County ranked one of the healthiest counties in Maryland.

According to the Frederick County Health Department, for the 2021 county health rankings, Frederick ranked in the highest 75 percent-100 percent.

The County Health Rankings analyze all the counties in the United States based on the overall health of residents, and Frederick County consecutively ranked among the healthiest.

The Health Rankings observed Frederick County, has a low percentage of uninsured residents, a good ratio of primary care physicians, and steady flu vaccination rates.

Frederick County Health Officer, Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, stated:

“We are proud that Frederick County continues to rank well in Maryland according to the County Health Rankings. Good health is about more than not being sick. We know that many in our community experience high levels of well-being. We are continuing to look at our local data to see where opportunities for improvement exist so that we can address disparities.”