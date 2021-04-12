Frederick County is now home to a mass vaccination site

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County is continuing its vaccination effort, and beginning Tuedsday, April 13, 2021, Frederick Community College will be home to the first mass vaccination site in the municipality.

FCC has been used as a vaccination site for the past couple of months but now It is declared as a state-supported mass vaccination site, meaning anyone in the state of Maryland can register to receive a vaccination in Frederick County.

Currently, there are 2,300 appointments scheduled for tomorrow at the site, however, 15 million doses of the J&J vaccines being thrown out after a batch was contaminated at a production facility. The health department is unsure when they will receive additional Johnson and Johnson vaccines, but they say regardless this site will help speed up the vaccination effort.

“The more we can offer to the residents of Frederick County and to the state, the better for everyone. This has been an incredible community effort,” said Shawn Dennison, Public Affairs Officer, COVID Division, Frederick County Health Department.

The site is located in the athletic building of FCC, and the health department recommends coming ten minutes before your scheduled vaccination appointment.