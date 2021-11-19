Frederick County inmates offered incentive for COVID-19 vaccinations

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center announced a new incentive to encourage more inmates to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

The incentive is simple: get a shot and then get snacks. Inmates will receive one $10 snack package after their first vaccination, and for their second vaccination, they will receive an additional $10 snack package.

Officials say although the COVID-19 rate is low within the Detention facility, they want to make sure inmates are healthy when they leave the center.

“While we cannot force inmates to get the vaccination, if we encourage them to get vaccinated with this incentive and utilize zero tax dollars to do it, then it is a good program for everyone involved,” said Major Michael Cronise, ADC assistant chief.

The Sheriff’s Office said:

This incentive comes fully from the proceeds derived through the Inmate Canteen Account. Proceeds from the Inmate Phone system and the Inmate Canteen Account profits fund the overarching Inmate Canteen Account. These funds can only benefit the inmate population and the FCSO cannot use them for anything else.

There are no additional incentives for the COVID-19 booster at this time.