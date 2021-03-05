Frederick County Human Relations Commission launches “Hate Has No Business Here” effort

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County’s Human Relations Commission (HRC) launched a “Hate Has No Business Here” campaign to promote diversity and inclusion in the community.

This campaign in Downtown Frederick connects with local businesses, elected officials and community leaders to deliver signage of their message. The commission is also planning virtual activities such as public forums on race relations and community policing.

HRC says that rhetoric or acts rooted in supremacist or white nationalist ideology or any divisive expressions are not welcome.

Greg Sember, at-large HRC Member, said, “We do want to establish the idea that people are empowered to stand against hate, and as we begin to establish some relationships with some of these businesses, then we can begin to further have conversations about what hate is and how it is that we can combat it.”

“Like America, Frederick County must be a place where all people from all nations, races,

religions, gender identities, sexual orientations, and creeds feel welcome and

can build safe, prosperous lives for themselves and their families,” said Mari Lee, HRC Chair.

To get involved, businesses and customers can share pictures of the sign using the hashtag #FrederickHHNBH.