Frederick County hosts Halloween scavenger hunt

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Halloween festivities are looking a bit different this year under pandemic restrictions, but Celebrate Frederick partnered with Surelocked In Escape Games to host a scavenger hunt to keep the holiday fun and spooky.

The scavenger hunt includes over 100 clues scattered across the county, having players visit businesses and explore the lore of local legends.

“It’s a really timely, fun scavenger hunt for this time of the year,” Celebrate Frederick Executive Director said.

Chris Sparks and his team at Surlocked In designed the scavenger hunt and he said it serves as a fun alternative to classic events that some families may not feel comfortable participating in due to the pandemic.

“The only people you’re going to be interacting with are the people in your car,” Sparks said. “It’s not like there are thousands of people flocking to the same spot at the same time because that would be irresponsible.”

Some clues vary by location with teams having to solve riddles and prompts to earn points for their team.

Some clues will lead teams to Burketsville to find clues about the Blair Witch or they might head to Emmitsburg to find a footprint of the Snallygaster, a Frederick County urban legend.

Sparks said participants who buy tickets can solve clues in any order and will play for prizes contributed by local Frederick businesses while still social distancing.

“This is a self-paced, self-guided game,” Sparks said. “You can do it in the morning, you can do it in the afternoon when you get home from work, or even some groups are playing after dark.”

Clue pages should be turned in by October 31 to be eligible for prizes, but sparks said if you want to stay in the Halloween spirit, feel free to look for these clues well into November.

And once the halloween season is over, officials at celebrate frederick said they are brainstorming a possible plan for another scavenger hunt for the winter season.