FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Small businesses in Frederick, Maryland are getting the representation when it comes to proposed legislation.

They hosted the first Small Business Advisory Commission Board. The board will serve county businesses by helping with grants and any other resources that will help them grow and stay open.

“What we want to do is come back with some concrete proposals that really make Frederick County a leader in the state as far as being able to attract and retain small businesses and helping small businesses to stay in business,” Frederick County Council Member, Phil Dacey said.

The board is encouraging members of the community to take an active role within the board and make their voices heard.