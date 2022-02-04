Frederick County hopes to lift mask mandate if cases continue to drop

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — As COVID-19 rates start to drop below 20 per 100,00 residents, Frederick County is starting to look at possibly lifting the indoor mask mandate.

Frederick County has started to see a continuing decrease from its peak case rate in early January.

According to health officials, if this trend continues into next week, then the mask requirement will no longer be in effect for all indoor public spaces where people are not able to maintain six feet.

“I anticipate that the rate of new infections will continue to decrease and hopefully decrease at this at the pace it is right now, but I don’t know we could level off a little bit, but I am still optimistic that we will get to a case rate of 20 per 100,000 population or lower in the upcoming week,” Health Officer Barbara Brookmyer explained.

Even as COVID numbers continue to trend downwards, Frederick Health officials are still urging people to wear their masks and stay six feet apart when possible.

More discussion about possibly lifting the indoor mask will be discussed during the next board of health meeting next month.