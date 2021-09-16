Frederick County health experts urge residents to get vaccinated

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County is experiencing a significant amount of COVID-19 cases, and according to the county’s website, community transmission levels are high.

In the past week, Frederick county confirmed 409 new cases and the county lost five residents to the virus.

According to the health department, Frederick Health Hospital had 26 COVID patients – 23 in acute care, and three in the intensive care unit, however, those hospital numbers will be changing throughout the day as the county will be updating their data.

Health experts are continuing to emphasize mask wearing and vaccinations.

“Get vaccinated. I know that in Frederick County we’re making it as easy as possible, there are low barrier or barrier free vaccination clinics throughout the county. We’re trying to meet people where they are, so please get vaccinated,” said Shawn Dennison, Public Affairs Officer, COVID division, Frederick County Health Department.

Health experts are reminding residents vaccines are free and you don’t need health insurance.