FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County was known as a hotspot for COVID-19. Now, the county is turning a new page.

In the past week health workers confirmed less than 200 new COVID-19 cases, however, hospitalization did go up slightly. Frederick Health hospital currently has 16 COVID-19 patients with four in the ICU. In the last week, the county confirmed four COVID related deaths.

We recommend you get tested if you have symptoms, or if you have been exposed and it has been more than five days from your exposure testing too early if you’ve been exposed, really doesn’t do anything, it will not give accurate results,” said Rissah Watkins, spokesperson for the Frederick County Health Department.

The health department is still giving out free COVID-19 vaccinations.

Health experts reported that 76 percent of the Frederick County population has been fully vaccinated.

To schedule a test or vaccine, visit their website.