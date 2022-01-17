Frederick County Health departments explains what is contributing to long COVID-19 testing lines

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Nowadays getting a COVID-19 test is like getting a meal ticket that everyone wants.

For some people it has been incredibly hard finding a test, and if you do find one, the lines are wrapped around the building, or some places even run out while you wait.

The Frederick County Health Department says a few things are contributing to long lines.

Health experts say people are adding to these wait times due to a lack of understanding.

The health department says if you take an at-home COVID-19 test, there is no need to come to a clinic to get tested. The FCHD says at-home tests are accurate and you do not need to reconfirm results.

Officials also told said residents are testing too early after exposure, making the results inaccurate, which leads to more wait times. The health department advises waiting five days after exposure before testing.

Health experts realize long lines are an issue, which is why Frederick Health announced they are expanding testing hours, but residents should still expect some wait time.

The new daily hours will be 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.