Frederick County Health Department warns residents about counterfeit medications

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Health Department is warning residents about counterfeit prescription medications.

The health department said that they have received reports of possible counterfeit prescription medications in the area, resulting in overdose. Health officials say there have been incidents of non-fatal overdoses involving counterfeit pills.

Residents should know the counterfeit pills are being sold as Percocet, M30, other prescription opiates, or Xanax (benzodiazepine) and may contain fentanyl or other cutting agents, such as xylazine. Some of the counterfeit pills are described as bluish tablets and are reported to have been ordered online.

A statement from the health department said:

“Anyone obtaining pills from a non-pharmacy is encouraged to practice overdose prevention strategies to reduce the risk of overdose. This includes becoming trained in overdose response, carrying Narcan, not using alone and using fentanyl test strips to detect the presence of fentanyl in your substance.”

If you are in need of support or would like more information, visit 301-600-1777 or email harmreductionservices@frederickcountymd.gov.