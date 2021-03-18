Frederick County Health Department warns locals about rabies

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Health Department is warning locals about rabies, they say if you came in contact with a fox last weekend near Catoctin Mountain Park and Cunningham Falls State Park you’re urged to contact your medical provider.

The county’s health department received a report from the Maryland Department of Health Rabies Laboratory that a fox lingering around in Catoctin Mountain Park and Cunningham Falls State Park tested positive for rabies.

The fox was captured last weekend on March 13’th, after attacking someone and chasing several other people.

Experts say since the fox has tested positive for rabies, it is crucial for anyone who may have had contact with the fox between Saturday, February 27, 2021, and Saturday, March 13, 2021, to contact their health care provider.

Rabies is a disease that typically infects warm-blooded animals who nurse their young and it is usually spread from a bite.

“To protect your family from possible rabies exposure, do not touch or play with wild or stray animals and make sure that your pets are currently vaccinated,” said Barry Glotfelty, Director for the Health Department’s Environmental Health Services.

Symptoms of rabies in humans include headache, nausea, vomiting, and agitation.