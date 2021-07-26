Frederick County Health Department offers back to school immunizations

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The start of a new school year is right around the corner, and in an effort to keep students healthy, the Frederick County Health Department is offering back to school immunizations.

Beginning August 11 through September 8 by appointment only, Immunizations at the Frederick County Health Department building, located at 350 Montevue Lane, will be offered to children

To make an appointment, please call 301-600-3342.

Available appointments include the following, but are subject to change:

Saturday 8/14/21 – 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tuesday 8/17/21 – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday 8/18/21 – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday 8/24/21 – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday 8/25/21 – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday 9/1/21 – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday 9/8/21 – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccinations will not be offered at the back-to-school clinics.