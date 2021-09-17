Frederick County Health Department celebrates recovery month

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — September is national recovery month, it’s a time to spread awareness about substance abuse, and for community members to learn about overdose prevention.

Health experts say participating in education opportunities like this can save someone’s life, which is why in Maryland, The Frederick County Health Department is working to make sure this month is fully supported, by hosting various programs.

This year recovery celebrations will be held virtually due to COVID-19, but residents will still have full access to all things recovery.

They will encourage those who are in recovery to stay on the sober path, and also teach residents about signs of an overdose and what to do if you’re in that situation.

Community members will get easy access to addiction resources and have the opportunity to speak with counselors directly.

For more information visit: News Flash • Frederick County Health Department, MD • CivicEngage (frederickcountymd.gov)