Frederick County Health Care Coalition hosts virtual open session

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Health Coalition, invites the public to participate in the triennial process that develops community health in Frederick County.

On January 19, 2022, the FCHCC will hold an innovative virtual session to highlight current results in five important areas from its yearlong data collection process, as well as obtain public recommendations for improving community health.

“The health of our community is like a building—it depends on a strong and stable foundation. Every sector contributes to laying that foundation, and we all depend on its durability to prop us up. Public input is an important building component, so we are eager to involve people from across Frederick County,” said Malcolm Furgol, FCHCC Executive Director.

The event will take place on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 2:00pm-4:00pm through zoom.

Anyone interested in registering can sign up here by January 12, 2022, or follow this link: bit.ly/32FMJql

FCHCC says the five current health priorities include diabetes, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) in adolescents, early prenatal care, mental health, and obesity in adults and adolescents.