Frederick County government partners with United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley to help residents

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va ( WDVM ) — Frederick County government is partnering with United Way of

Northern Shenandoah Valley and Valley Assistance Network to distribute $300,000 of CARES Act funding to provide assistance for utilities and rent/mortgage to citizens of Frederick County.

United Way and its Valley Assistance Network do not provide direct payments to individuals, however, they are working with their partner agencies to provide funding to help residents make bill payments.

In a press release, Frederick County Virginia stated money will be paid directly to the utility provider or landlord/mortgage company to cover unpaid bills caused by COVID-19 related hardship.

County Administrator Kris Tierney said,