Frederick County government distributes 3.8 million dollars to the Board of Education

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Staff shortages have impacted almost every corner of our region, and unfortunately, school systems are no stranger to this. To help combat this issue, Frederick County officials donated a large sum of money to ensure students are getting the education they deserve.

The Frederick County government will use federal funds to contribute $3.8 million to the Board of Education to help address staffing shortages and gain more resources to accommodate current faculty.

“Specifically how those dollars will be used as a work in progress because the board of education certainly negotiates with their employee unions, but the county’s contribution will provide the school system, the ability to have a greater impact on addressing their staffing challenges than they would on their own,” said Jan Gardner, Frederick County executive.