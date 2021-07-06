Frederick County Fourth of July traffic stop leads to seizure of $213,000

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s office had a busy Fourth of July weekend, announcing they conducted more than 2,150 calls for service.

Deputies conducted 800 checks of neighborhoods, schools, businesses and residences. They responded to around 100 calls for fireworks complaints and completed over 300 traffic-related stops. During one of those stops, they seized more than $213,000.

When WDVM spoke with the Sheriff’s office, they said at this time their office can not comment on whether that money was drug-related.

“We can not say if it is legal or illegal but everything is being investigated,” said Todd Wivell, public information officer with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.