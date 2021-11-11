Frederick County Fire and EMS mourns sudden loss of firefighter

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue has announced the sudden passing of a firefighter stationed in Adamstown, Maryland.

David Esposito started his career in Frederick in November of 2015 and was stationed at Caroll Manor Fire Company #14 in Adamstown.

He was previously assigned to fire stations in New Market, Green Valley, Point of Rocks, Westview, and Brunswick, Maryland.

WDVM sends our condolences to David’s family and the entire Frederick County Fire and Rescue company.