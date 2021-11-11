Frederick County Fire and EMS mourns sudden loss of firefighter

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue has announced the sudden passing of a firefighter stationed in Adamstown, Maryland.

David Esposito started his career in Frederick in November of 2015 and was stationed at Caroll Manor Fire Company #14 in Adamstown.

He was previously assigned to fire stations in New Market, Green Valley, Point of Rocks, Westview, and Brunswick, Maryland.

WDVM sends our condolences to David’s family and the entire Frederick County Fire and Rescue company.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories