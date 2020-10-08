Frederick County extends virtual learning through January

Maryland

Frederick County Public Schools

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public School students won’t be going back to the classroom for a few months. The Board of Education said options for a hybrid approach were discussed, but couldn’t get enough votes to pass during the regular meeting.

FCPS will continue its virtual learning model through the first semester. That’s scheduled to end on January 26, 2021.

More information from the school district can be found here.

