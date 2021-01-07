Frederick County Executive updated the public on their vaccination plan

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner held a public information briefing providing insight on Frederick County`s vaccination plan.

As of right now, the County is only vaccinating group 1A, meaning only First responders, nursing home residents, and all healthcare providers who are licensed, registered and certified in Maryland who live or work in Frederick County.

The County is currently using one vaccination location. People that qualify are to speak to their healthcare providers so they can be prompted to go online and use a scheduling program.

The next phase of people the County plans to vaccinate is adults age 75 and older, people involved in education, and continuity of the government.

However, the County is unsure of when those who are not in group 1A will be offered vaccination.

“I do want to remind everybody since vaccinations will take months. Do the three W’s wash your hands, wear your mask, and watch your distance. These things are repeated constantly, I know people are wary of them, but this is your best defense we are not helpless in this, we all have to do our part,” said Gardner.

The County Executive emphasized that everyone should remain patient and optimistic.