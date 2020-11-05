Frederick County Executive provides “grim” update on rise of COVID-19 cases

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — On Wednesday, County Executive Jan Gardner provided a stern and grim look at the number of COVID-19 cases hitting the county. The community recently reached a bitter milestone, she says, surpassing 5,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

“Unfortunately, too many people in our community and beyond have grown tired of following the guidance, or in some cases, have chosen not to believe the data. I really want to say to people the coronavirus is real. The health metrics are real,” Gardner said.

The county positivity rate topped four percent this week for the first time in several months, Gardner explained. The positivity rate had not surpassed four percent since the end of June.

The rate of new cases per 100,000 residents has also been on the rise since the end of October and currently stands at a rate of 13. For officials, the increase in these metrics signals a new wave of coronavirus cases. Gardner added that on Sunday, 52 new cases were confirmed, the largest single-day increase since the beginning of June.

“Simply put, the virus is spreading faster in Frederick County. And as more people have it, there’s more opportunity to spread it to more people and that’s why it happens exponentially,” said Gardner.

In response to the uptick in cases, Gardner says she will convene the county board of health, which includes the county council and county health officer, Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, to discuss additional restrictions. Before limiting current capacity guidelines, Gardner suggested the county would instead consider limiting the size of social gatherings and earlier closings for venues like restaurants and bars.

“I don’t want to shut down the economy,” Gardner said. “It is not too much for us to ask people to wear a mask and to stay distanced and to wash your hands. That’s what we’re asking, it’s been a consistent message and we need people to do it.”

As of Thursday, the county reported 5,030 confirmed cased of COVID-19 and 132 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus statistics in Frederick County click here.