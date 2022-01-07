Frederick county executive proposes Police Accountability Board

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced proposed legislation to establish a Police Accountability Board.

Gardner says The Board will be tasked with the responsibility to review each complainant of misconduct made against law enforcement officers who serve in Frederick County’s four local law enforcement agencies.

Those agencies being: the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the Frederick (City) Police Department, the Brunswick Police Department, and the Thurmont Police

The goal of this bill is to ensure law enforcement is held accountable if an incident may arise, and it allows residents to have a more open and transparent view within the county government.

County leaders noted that the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 requires every county in the state to establish a Police Accountability Board no later than July 1, 2022.

“The bill I am proposing balances the competing interests,” Executive Gardner said. “The public deserves an open, transparent process for their complaints, and officers deserve a fair review process.”

The county executive says a public process will be used to gather input on the legislation before it is officially introduced. The legislation may be modified based on additional input before the bill is finally introduced in February of 2022.