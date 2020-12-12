Frederick County Executive presents 2020 annual report

Unofficial Frederick County election results show voters favor a Democratic nominee for president for the first time in decades.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County is taking pride in the county’s 2020 achievements and especially its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year Frederick County submits an annual report to the County Council to outline the activities and accomplishments of the county’s government.

County Executive Jan Gardner specifically pointed out in this report their ability to ensure the health and welfare of residents by providing daily COVID-19 statistics, regular briefings, and supplying necessary PPE.

Additionally, County Executive Gardner outlined how the county supported public education, recreation projects, equity, and the environment. A comprehensive annual financial statement was submitted on Friday and that will be presented to the County Council at its December 15th meeting.