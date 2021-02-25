Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner updated the community on the vaccination effort

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner held a public information briefing to provide an update on COVID-19, vaccination efforts in Frederick County, and to announce and a new park project.

The Executive reported about 53,000 vaccinations were distributed in the community, however, there has been a decline in the number of doses coming into Frederick County.

Gardner expressed hope in the new vaccination that is coming called Johnson and Johnson, it is a single dose vaccine and she hopes it will speed up the vaccination process.

The briefing reported health metrics in Frederick County are improving, however, their rates are still higher than the state’s average.

In the past week more than 200 people died in Frederick County due to the virus. Gardner expressed the community should continue following CDC guidelines and mask-wearing is essential even after your received the vaccine.

The executive also used the briefing to announce a new park project.

“I’m very excited to announce that we have acquired land to add a new gem to our list of parks. Yesterday the county purchased 152 acres of land for Mount Saint Mary’s University to develop a new North County Regional Park between Emmitsburg and Thurmont,” said Gardner.

It was also announced that the Frederick County call center is available to help those without internet access make vaccination appointments.