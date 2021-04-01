Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner gave an update on COVID-19

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner held a public information briefing on COVID-19 in the area.

The executive explained that The weekly number of new cases of coronavirus has climbed slightly over the past few weeks, and health experts expect it to continue climbing.

In the past 10 days, there have been 400 new cases of coronavirus in Frederick County, and projections show that the county can expect another 350 cases between now and Monday.

As locals mark the anniversary of the first person in Frederick who died from COVID, along with others who lost their lives, the executive is asking the public to consider ways the county can best memorialize, and remember the people who have died from COVID-19.

“If you have an inspiration you would like to share you can go to county website Frederick County MD – Official Website, and send us a description of your idea. You can upload a drawing or whatever you want to provide details. It could also be something virtual. We’re certainly looking for creative ideas,” said Gardner.

Locals are encouraged to submit ideas to the Frederick County website from now until April 16.