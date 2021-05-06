Frederick County executive Jan Gardner announced a new vaccination efforts

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County is making strides when it comes to its vaccination effort.

County Executive Jan Gardner announced more vaccine appointments and some changes being made to allow more people to receive their vaccination.

Last week the county shifted to direct appointments, so people can directly schedule appointments online or through their call center, or you can even walk up to one of their first dose clinics. Another major change that was announced is starting next week the county will be offering set hours for clinics at their Oak Street location.

You can stop by the clinic on any Wednesday or Thursday between 4 pm and 7 pm or on Friday and Saturday between 10 am and 1 pm, and keep in mind that vaccines are free and you don’t need health insurance.

“I really want to encourage people to get vaccinated. If you have concerns about the vaccine, ask your physician, I really want people to go to their primary health care provider and ask any questions they might have about the vaccine,” said Gardner.

Right now the Frederick County clinics are providing the Moderna vaccines, and the only thing you need to show is proof that you’re 18 or older.