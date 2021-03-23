Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced a new drug treatment center

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Jan Gardner held a public information briefing regarding an initiative to help residents who are suffering from addictions.

According to the Maryland Health Department’s year-end report for 2017, a total of 78 people died of a drug overdose, and in 2018 Fentanyl was linked to 49 deaths in Frederick during 2018.

It is reported that Fentanyl is now the leading cause of overdose death in both Frederick County and the state of Maryland.

In an effort to combat this issue County Executive Jan Gardner announced a Mountain Manor at Mercy’s choice will now be open to the public as a local detox center and treatment center.

After an extensive review process, a grant was awarded to Maryland treatment centers that operate the mountain Manor facility, Emmitsburg mount Manor received funding in two ways, they expanded the number of beds available through the Emmetsburg site to provide a higher level of medically supervised detox services and second, they utilized the second floor of the work release center.

Through much community effort and grant funding, the drug treatment facility will be open to the public.

“I hope this will make a big impact and help limit the overdoses that happen. Everyone’s life is important so we must find ways to save them,” said Gardner.

Contact the Frederick Health Department for more information on the detox center.